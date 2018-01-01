More Places.
Let your organizers do
the work
Onboard new groups in minutes
Organizers can post events and email members
See your top performing cities
Deep permissions allow for granular control
Get ROI on your community
Lets face it, its hard to prove ROI on your community. Bevy helps show your growth in real time to prove the impact on the business
See how many events you're hosting, no more spreadsheets
See year over year growth
See how many new groups are hosting their first event
Advanced filtering by region, time, and more
Grow your cities
With Bevy your organizers are able to run everything on their own with events, emails, and sponsors all built in. You can finally add more cities and get data on how to better run your community.
Community
Up to 12 chapters
Unlimited events tools
White labeled designs
Custom email marketing campaigns
Sponsor management tools
Local group member CRM
Starting at $500/month
Dozens of integrations
We work with all of your favorite tools you already use.
Everything in community package
Sub-domain and single sign-on
Manage 15 or 1,000 chapters
Admin analytics for events, engagement, and retention
API support for Marketo, Salesforce, and dozens more
Invoicing leader payouts
Granular permissions and admin controls
High touch customer service and success
Contact us to get a quote
Enterprise
Ashley Elder
SR. COMMUNITY MANAGER, USER GROUP TEAM LEAD
We chose Bevy because we wanted to work with a company that shared our passion for community engagement and prioritized the aspects of an event platform that mattered most to us. Bevy has gone above and beyond to gauge feedback from our volunteers and implement it into product features. The event creation process is easy and straightforward which is vital to our program’s growth goals. The in-depth analytics dashboard for our internal team has given us a granular view of our community’s activity which allows us to engage with our users in an informed and proactive manner.
Trusted by the best communities