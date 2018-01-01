We chose Bevy because we wanted to work with a company that shared our passion for community engagement and prioritized the aspects of an event platform that mattered most to us. Bevy has gone above and beyond to gauge feedback from our volunteers and implement it into product features. The event creation process is easy and straightforward which is vital to our program’s growth goals. The in-depth analytics dashboard for our internal team has given us a granular view of our community’s activity which allows us to engage with our users in an informed and proactive manner.