Plans For Every Size

Let your organizers do

the work

Many hands make light work!

Onboard new groups in minutes

Organizers can post events and email members

See your top performing cities

Deep permissions allow for granular control

Get ROI on your community

Lets face it, its hard to prove ROI on your community. Bevy helps show your growth in real time to prove the impact on the business

See how many events you're hosting, no more spreadsheets

See year over year growth

See how many new groups are hosting their first event

Advanced filtering by region, time, and more

Grow your cities

With Bevy your organizers are able to run everything on their own with events, emails, and sponsors all built in. You can finally add more cities and get data on how to better run your community.

Community

Up to 12 chapters

Unlimited events tools

White labeled designs

Custom email marketing campaigns 

Sponsor management tools

Local group member CRM

Starting at $500/month

Dozens of integrations

We work with all of your favorite tools you already use.

We work with all of your favorite tools you already use.

Everything in community package

Sub-domain and single sign-on

Manage 15 or 1,000 chapters

Admin analytics for events, engagement, and retention 

API support for Marketo, Salesforce, and dozens more

Invoicing leader payouts

Granular permissions and admin controls

High touch customer service and success

Contact us to get a quote

Enterprise

We rely on tools that are easily adoptable for our volunteers, and Bevy is by far the best available. "

Ashley Elder

SR. COMMUNITY MANAGER, USER GROUP TEAM LEAD

We chose Bevy because we wanted to work with a company that shared our passion for community engagement and prioritized the aspects of an event platform that mattered most to us. Bevy has gone above and beyond to gauge feedback from our volunteers and implement it into product features. The event creation process is easy and straightforward which is vital to our program’s growth goals. The in-depth analytics dashboard for our internal team has given us a granular view of our community’s activity which allows us to engage with our users in an informed and proactive manner.

Our Clients Say

Trusted by the best communities

